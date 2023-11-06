Fish slot-setting: Based on science, or arbitrary?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR sets limits for game fish that can vary from lake to lake. For example, on Lake Winnibigoshish, anglers may keep (and possess) six walleyes – one over 23 inches (tail pinched) or all under 18 inches. Whereas on Leech Lake, a few miles away, the limit is four walleyes, with one over 20 allowed in the limit. Of course, you’re on the honor system. If I have six walleyes in my freezer at my place on Leech, I’d have to say they came from Winnie.