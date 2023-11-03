Friday, November 3rd, 2023
Dark-to-dark deer: Here’s three things to consider if you’re planning an all-day sit

All-day sits aren’t easy to pull off. The best bet for a dark-to-dark deer hunt is to set up in a high-confidence spot, while making sure you can be as comfortable as possible. This helps stave off the urge to leave during the lunch shift when the action is often slowest. (Contributed photo)
The whitetail rut is upon us, and with it comes a lot of a rut hunting advice. One thing you’ll hear from plenty of folks is that this is the part of the season where time on stand kills big deer. Dedicated whitetailers sit from dark to dark to make sure they don’t miss a moment when a cruiser might pass by their stand, but all-day sits aren’t that easy to pull off. Most hunters can’t, or won’t, do them. The truth is, if you’re looking to tag a mature buck, you might want to try.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

