Iowa-based wealth management firm acquires Vexilar

Robert A. Jablonski and Valiant Wealth Management announced on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, the acquisition of Vexilar Inc. and AWC Inc., naming Rob Jablonski to lead the business going forward. Vexilar and AWC have been owned by Steven J. Baumann who has been president of Vexilar since 1995. Vexilar is one of the leading ice fishing marine electronics company in the United States with a 60-year history of developing and manufacturing advanced sonar and fish-finding equipment for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. Its sonar technology provides anglers with real-time information about the underwater environment, helping them locate fish. AWC is an ice fishing equipment manufacturer that produces the K-drill line of ice augers.