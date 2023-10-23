Top ice fishing shows across Iowa, the Midwest are nearing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

How can an outdoor person get bored here in northwest Iowa? Right now we have hunting seasons going like crazy, the fall fishing is only getting better as the lake water temperatures fall. And that’s not all. The “pre-ice fishing craze” is just around the corner. It always comes in early November and into December across the Midwest…major ice fishing shows such as the Dakota Angler Ice Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., (Nov. 10-12) and the St. Paul Ice Show (Dec. 1-3) in Minnesota. They are always fun to attend, but right here in northern Iowa we will have four ice fishing open houses that are close by and have lots to offer.