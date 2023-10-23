Monday, October 23rd, 2023
Top ice fishing shows across Iowa, the Midwest are nearing

A view from above at the St. Paul Ice Show. This year’s St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show is set for Dec. 1-3 at the St. Paul RiverCentre. (Contributed photo)
How can an outdoor person get bored here in northwest Iowa? Right now we have hunting seasons going like crazy, the fall fishing is only getting better as the lake water temperatures fall. And that’s not all. The “pre-ice fishing craze” is just around the corner. It always comes in early November and into December across the Midwest…major ice fishing shows such as the Dakota Angler Ice Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., (Nov. 10-12) and the St. Paul Ice Show (Dec. 1-3) in Minnesota. They are always fun to attend, but right here in northern Iowa we will have four ice fishing open houses that are close by and have lots to offer.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

