Nobody Asked Me, But…: Quick-hit thoughts on New York’s outdoor issues

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

…From personal observations, the effects of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in my part of the state really took a toll on the whitetail population two years ago, and the deer herd does not seem to be recovering quickly. I hope the DEC has not over-allotted Deer Management Permits for the affected Wildlife Management Units.