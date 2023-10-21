Ohio Division of Wildlife invested with record funds from state, projects planned

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Legislature have made an unprecedented investment in Ohio’s natural resources in the latest budget bill. In the bill, the ODNR Division of Wildlife received $16.9 million in general revenue funds and another $14 million for shooting range improvements. These are record amounts of capital improvement dollars afforded to the Division of Wildlife, said Pete Novotny, an assistant wildlife chief.