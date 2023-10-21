An experience for the books: joys of youth hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

My alarm went off at 4 a.m., but my body was having none of it. It was a Saturday – Oct. 7 to be exact – the first day of Illinois' youth firearm deer season and it was 39 degrees. My wife and daughter were out of town for volleyball, so it was just us boys. A quick hit of the snooze button and I was back to sleep. But before I got back into that deep REM sleep, my ears heard the squeak of the door handle, and it was a 12-year-old boy peeking in to see if I was getting dressed yet. Even though my body was wanting sleep, his excitement for the day could not be contained. I think we all remember those days.