Need deer season theme song? Try ‘The Sound of Silence’

We spend a lot of time and effort worrying about the smell of our boots, the color of our Carharts, the reflection of the rising sun and whether or not the buck we’ve been scouting for two years was just scared off because we passed gas while sitting down on a plywood bench 10 feet above the ground. The buck probably didn’t smell that thing we did. But he probably heard it.