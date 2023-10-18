Even with state mallard numbers down, duck hunters remain eager

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Technically, the 2023-24 waterfowl hunting season is already under way in Illinois. The early Canada goose season and the September teal season have already passed, but the seasons begin in earnest when goose and duck seasons open in the North Zone Oct. 21, the Central Zone Oct. 28, the South Central Zone Nov. 11, and the South Zone Dec. 2. Since Illinois is in the third year of the five-year cycle, there were no major changes in regulations. While Illinois maintains liberal hunting regulations, this could be a difficult season based on overall duck numbers.