Wednesday, October 18th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Even with state mallard numbers down, duck hunters remain eager

Mallard numbers appear to be down statewide in Illinois, but fall flight patterns will be the key to hunter success. (Photo courtesy of DU)
Technically, the 2023-24 waterfowl hunting season is already under way in Illinois. The early Canada goose season and the September teal season have already passed, but the seasons begin in earnest when goose and duck seasons open in the North Zone Oct. 21, the Central Zone Oct. 28, the South Central Zone Nov. 11, and the South Zone Dec. 2. Since Illinois is in the third year of the five-year cycle, there were no major changes in regulations. While Illinois maintains liberal hunting regulations, this could be a difficult season based on overall duck numbers.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?