The second flush: Here’s how to approach an initial missed opportunity on grouse, woodcock

Most hunters envision perfect points or close flushes followed by quick, snap shots on birds they can see clearly. Out in the real world, while the birds might get up at close range, that’s no guarantee their flight path will take them on a journey that allows your shotgun bead to find them. A lot of birds, both ruffs and woodcock, make it through the first flush unscathed. That doesn’t mean they’re out of the game, but a re-flush needs to happen in a way that allows for the best chance for another close opportunity. There’s more of an art to this than a lot of hunters realize.