Iowa’s fur-harvester seasons just around the corner

Fur trappers and hunters in Iowa are making final preparations for the 2023 fur-harvester seasons that open Saturday, Nov. 4. What will this year bring? To gain a true picture of fur-harvester data and population trends, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) monitors population trends of Iowa furbearer species in three different ways: 1) annual fur-harvest reports, 2) the spring spotlight survey and 3) the Iowa bowhunter observation survey. The result is an annual report entitled “Trends in Iowa Furbearer Populations and Harvest.”