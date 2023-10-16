Have no dog? Here are ways to still get on the grouse

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The most popular game bird in Minnesota, the ruffed grouse has been targeted by as many as 90,000 hunters during a recent season, and DNR spring drumming counts indicate that those who hit the woods this fall should, once again, be able to locate their share of grouse. Because the grouse is a master at avoiding detection, most bird hunters are accompanied by a canine companion trained to find and follow a scent, point to or flush the bird, and bring the downed grouse to hand. But not everyone has a dependable teammate, and those who hunt without a four-legged partner must adopt different strategies to be successful.