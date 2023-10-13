Timber sales from Iowa’s state parks, forests top $680,000

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Timber sales from four Iowa state parks and forests will add more than $680,000 to state coffers, following action taken Thursday by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. The Yellow River State Forest in Allamakee County will contribute the largest portion to the total. In two separate contracts, lumber buyers will pay more than $565,000 for trees. Funds will be deposited in the Conservation Fund — Forestry.