Pennsylvania’s Dan Hill fondly remembered as a true advocate for sportsmen

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Erie County Attorney Dan Hill joined the Pennsylvania Game Commission board in 2005 when hunters were still adjusting to the controversial deer herd reduction policy implemented by the agency years earlier. One of Hill’s goals, he told the local press, was to help mediate hunters’ differences with the agency during a particularly contentious time. Although it would prove to be a nearly overwhelming task, a desire to seek compromise in challenging situations was one of Hill’s key strengths, according to friends and colleagues who gathered to mourn him Sept. 14, days after the 68-year-old suffered a fatal heart attack at his Fairfield Township home.