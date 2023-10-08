Make phone apps while hunting solo a part of your safety process

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As bowhunting season begins, many of us will be heading to the woods by ourselves to enjoy a quiet morning or afternoon in the stand. While certain hunts tend to be more social in nature, bowhunting tends to be an individual endeavor. Since it is, safety is something that every solo hunter needs to think about. There are some simple things that bowhunters can passively do. For starters, make sure that your phone tracking system is shared with loved ones or other hunters. For the iPhone, the “find my phone” app works easily in the background.