Check batteries now in your vehicles, ATVs, and snowmobiles to avoid getting stranded this fall and winter. Grouse hunters are reporting good success in Florence County, Wisconsin. Join Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin at Country Haven Farm to celebrate the award of a 2024 Can Am Defender UTV for their programs for veterans. Hunt water holes, alfalfa, and food plots for pre-rut whitetails. Jeff reports on his annual camping trip with his son Robert on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Dan reports on the Treelands Musky Fly Fishing Championship, held last weekend in Hayward, Wisconsin.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1840
