Want advice on bowhunting elk? Don’t ask Dean Bortz

Wanna know what I’m never going to do? Write a book about how to bowhunt for elk. It’s become fairly obvious that I don’t know how to bowhunt elk and I don’t think anyone would buy a two-page book on that topic. You’d think a guy would be able to write more than two pages on that topic after bowhunting elk for, what, 11 seasons now of trying? Before writing a book a guy would want to have photos from multiple successful hunts, right? No dead elk, no photos.