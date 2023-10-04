Small wetlands project enhances habitat of New York’s Montezuma Wetlands Complex

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Ducks Unlimited, and other partners recently completed the restoration of two wetlands on either side of the Seneca River, a 61-mile flowage that empties into Lake Ontario. For over 25 years efforts have been made to repair the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, impacting more than 18,700 acres in the last quarter-century. This latest conservation effort, was completed in late June. MWC is one of New York’s most important wetland complexes for migratory birds with more than 800,000 ducks and geese moving through the complex annually.