Wednesday, October 4th, 2023
Pelican recovering from gunshot wound after being found on Wisconsin lake

An American white pelican, found this summer on Lake Iola, continues to recover from its injuries at the Raptor Education Group’s rehab center near Antigo. (Photo courtesy of Raptor Education Group)
An American white pelican found with a gunshot wound on Lake Iola continues to recover at a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Antigo, Wis. Jonathan Kaiser, a DNR warden investigating the case, said the pelican may have been shot because of a perception the large birds have a negative effect on a lake’s fish population. “It sounds like there had been a flock of pelicans present on the Iola millpond earlier this summer,” he said. “It appears to have been shot. Someone may have shot it because of unfounded concerns pelicans are detrimental to fish populations."
