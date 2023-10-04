Pelican recovering from gunshot wound after being found on Wisconsin lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An American white pelican found with a gunshot wound on Lake Iola continues to recover at a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Antigo, Wis. Jonathan Kaiser, a DNR warden investigating the case, said the pelican may have been shot because of a perception the large birds have a negative effect on a lake’s fish population. “It sounds like there had been a flock of pelicans present on the Iola millpond earlier this summer,” he said. “It appears to have been shot. Someone may have shot it because of unfounded concerns pelicans are detrimental to fish populations."