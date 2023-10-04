Beyond Minnesota: Colorado woman injured when charged, headbutted by moose

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A woman walking her dog on a wooded trail in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains spooked a cow moose Sept. 20 and it charged, headbutting the hiker and stomping on her before she escaped back down the trail, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.