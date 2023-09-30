Saturday, September 30th, 2023
Rifles given OK for Illinois’ gun, youth hunts

Illinois had been a “shotgun only” state since deer hunting resumed in 1957 following a moratorium that lasted 56 years. (Stock photo courtesy of Michigan DNR)
Illinois' “shotgun season” is no longer just that.  Deer hunters will be able to use centerfire single-shot rifles during the two weekends of the 2023 firearms season, DNR has confirmed. Youth hunters also will be able to use them for the Oct. 7-9 youth season. There has been no public announcement about the inclusion of rifles, but the most recent Deer Season Information Sheet released by DNR features an updated “Legal Hunting Devices” section for both the regular firearms season and the youth season. DNR spokesman Jayette Bolinski confirmed the information on the information sheets is accurate and up to date – that the single-shot rifles (as specified in n 520 ILCS 5/2.25) are allowed during the two season.
