Is there a way to protect black bear cubs during hunting season in Pennsylvania?

I always cringed whenever a tiny cub showed up at the check station during bear season. It is perfectly fine to shoot a cub during any of the bear seasons, but when I see a bruin that weighs barely as much as a sack of feed in the back of a pickup, it just doesn’t seem right. Illegal? No. Ethical? I’m not sure. Personally, I pass up any bear that I clearly determined to be a cub. Shooting a bear just isn’t that important to me to harvest a cub just to fill a tag. But I can’t really fault those who willingly shoot a cub during any of the bear seasons. It is lawful, and it’s their choice.