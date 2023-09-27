Food buffet in many Minnesota lakes set for migrating ducks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota waterfowl-hunting season opened Sept. 23, and ducks should have been enjoying a smorgasbord, because aquatic plants were extra-abundant in lakes and ponds this summer. A number of factors contributed to impressive aquatic plant growth, including low lake water levels, June heat, and clear water. Sunlight penetration and heat are perfect ingredients for promoting plant growth. Several abundant aquatic plants observed in plant surveys I conducted this year were water celery, sago pondweed, and water stargrass.