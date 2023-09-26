Pennsylvania groups oppose loss of $150 million from PGC Game Fund

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An amendment calling for the transfer of $150 million from the Pennsylvania Game Commission coffers has sparked opposition from numerous hunting and conservation organizations. On Aug. 30, the state Senate passed House Bill 1300 which includes an amendment to transfer $150 million from the agency’s Game Fund to the state’s Clean Streams Fund, along with risking the Game Commission’s eligibility for Pittman-Robertson funding. If passed by the House and signed into law, the bill would also require the Game Commission to pay taxes on its 1.5 million acres of game lands – a cost the agency said would be significant.