Wisconsin deer numbers continue to flourish despite efforts to reduce herds in many areas

It’s not that I’m afraid of deer. I really enjoy deer. I like watching them, scouting for them, and hunting them with bow and gun. I like getting excited when I see them. I just don’t like getting excited seeing them as they flash across the highway amongst traffic that’s wheeling along at 60 mph or more. To say deer are common in Wisconsin would be a gross understatement. In many areas of the state they are vastly overabundant, and have been so for some time. In the northeast corner of Wisconsin, where I’ve lived and worked for 50 years, this change has been inexorable.