Ravenna hunter kills likely state record archery elk in Michigan

Brandon Kantola from Ravenna, Mich., bagged a 13-point bull elk with bow and arrow in Cheboygan County on Sept. 15 that likely will be a state record in the archery category since state record keeper Commemorative Bucks of Michigan doesn’t currently have any bow-killed elk listed. Kantola’s bull is the first archery bull with antlers large enough to qualify for entry in the Pope and Young records. Michigan elk with typical antlers have to score a minimum of 240 inches to make it into CBM state records. The Pope and Young Club minimum for typical elk antlers is 260.