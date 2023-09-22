Ohio’s fall turkey hunt: A much different ballgame than the spring

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Though it’s nowhere near as popular as the spring season, the fall turkey hunt continues to be a part of Ohio’s hunting offerings. The fall season this year runs from Oct. 14 through Nov. 12, a bit shorter than it’s been historically. The ODNR Division of Wildlife two years ago shortened the season in response to a turkey population downturn. In a typical fall turkey season, Ohio hunters will harvest around 1,000 birds, according to Mark Wiley, a Division of Wildlife bird biologist.