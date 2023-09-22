Minnesota’s fall turkey, prairie chicken seasons begin Sept. 30

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota's fall turkey and prairie chicken hunting seasons will open on Saturday, Sept. 30. The two seasons may open at the same time, but the prairie chicken hunt will have limited licenses versus the turkey hunt, which has unlimited tags. Turkey season closes Oct. 29, while the prairie chicken hunt ends Oct. 8. The prairie chicken season includes 125 licenses for lottery winners. Meanwhile, turkey hunters are wondering if the fall season will see high harvest numbers like the 2022 fall season.