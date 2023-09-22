Friday, September 22nd, 2023
Friday, September 22nd, 2023

Minnesota’s fall turkey, prairie chicken seasons begin Sept. 30

Minnesota's prairie chicken hunting season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, and lasts until Sunday, Oct. 8. The hunting season will take place in 11 permit areas in the northwest part of the state. A total of 125 licenses will be available. (Contributed photo)
Minnesota's fall turkey and prairie chicken hunting seasons will open on Saturday, Sept. 30. The two seasons may open at the same time, but the prairie chicken hunt will have limited licenses versus the turkey hunt, which has unlimited tags. Turkey season closes Oct. 29, while the prairie chicken hunt ends Oct. 8. The prairie chicken season includes 125 licenses for lottery winners. Meanwhile, turkey hunters are wondering if the fall season will see high harvest numbers like the 2022 fall season.
