Ohio DNR Conservation Hall of Fame inductees have two approaches, same passion for the land

Denis Case and Paul Knoop, Jr., have a lesson to teach those of us who, like them, love and care about The Land, the land in its collective sense – from soil, water, and air to plants and animals and everything in between. Don’t give up. Case and Knoop recently were among members of the 2023 class of inductees to the Conservation Hall of Fame of the Ohio DNR, and after distinguished careers both “retired” to pursue still more projects under the big tent labeled Conservation.