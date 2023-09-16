What does Wisconsin’s Deer Management Assistance Program look like after 10 years?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin DNR’S Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), the brainchild of Texan Dr. James Kroll, received rave reviews from landowners as its 10th anniversary rolled past. Those positive comments from enrollees could be linked to a DNR web page statement: “Landowners who enroll in DMAP receive a wealth of resources to improve habitat for deer and other wildlife on their properties.” Now, 10 years later, some deer hunters are looking at who is paying for that “wealth of resources.”