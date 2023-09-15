New York’s pheasant hunting situation looked bleak six months ago after the Avian Flu decimated the state’s breeder stock at the Reynold’s Game Farm, in Ithaca. But DEC has recovered, securing birds from private breeders and will soon be stocking locations across New York with both youth and regular seasons on the horizon. Host Dan Ladd talks with DEC small game biologist Josh Stiller, and Evan Wills, who manages the Reynolds Game Farm.
Episode 29: Great Northeast Podcast — New York Pheasants
