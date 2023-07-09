Sunday, July 9th, 2023
Pennsylvania game farm supplying 30,000 pheasants to New York

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is purchasing 30,000 pheasants from Mahantongo Game Farms, a sprawling commercial facility in Dalmatia, Pa., that’s been in operation since 1935. The pheasants will be stocked at various sites across the state for hunting later this year.(Photo by Eric Morken)
A central Pennsylvania pheasant-rearing facility has begun supplying New York with ring-necked pheasants in a restocking effort at DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm to provide birds for the state’s hunters this fall. DEC is purchasing 30,000 birds from Mahantongo Game Farms, a sprawling commercial facility in Dalmatia, Pa., that’s been in operation since 1935, and is one of the largest game farms in the country. DEC is purchasing the pheasants for about $405,000 after losing its flock earlier this year to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

