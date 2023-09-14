Understanding the Harvest Information Program for migratory birds and why it’s so important

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve become numb to email, phone and text surveys or post-purchase questionnaires. From a service call or store receipt, and everything in between, companies and businesses are constantly asking patrons about their activity and assessing their expectations. Thankfully, the majority of these are voluntary and I just hang up, disregard, or click through. I figure if it was that important, I’d have to answer. So, when it comes to hunting and fishing surveys when they are law or mandatory, hunters should understand how important the information requested is.