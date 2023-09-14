Commentary: University of Minnesota research shows predators play irreplaceable role in ecosystems

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New University of Minnesota research, recently published in Oikos Journal, shows that predators play a unique and important role in ecosystems by creating “ecological hot spots” – localized areas important for plants and animals. Traditionally, predators have largely been thought to affect ecosystems only when they reduce the number of prey through predation, or change the behavior of prey by instilling fear.