Illinois DNR Director: ‘Everyone Belongs In Nature’ is the message

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

According to DNR spokesperson Jayette Bolinksi, “Everyone Belongs In Nature” is an inclusive message designed to remind people that the outdoors is for everyone, regardless of the types of recreation they enjoy, where they live, or how others view them.