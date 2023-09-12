Illinois’ archery deer hunters: A look into who they are

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Now that we’re getting close to the start of a new bow season in Illinois, it seems like a good time for me to let archery hunters in the state know exactly who you are. Or something like that. The Illinois Natural History Survey released results of its “Illinois Deer Hunter Report” in January 2022. The information in the report was based on questions asked to deer hunters after the a deer season a couple of years before that. But if we know nothing else about deer hunters here, it’s that they don’t change their minds – or opinions often or easily. So let’s take a look at archery deer hunting in Illinois.