Hunting dogs: A pointer’s one time to shine, and a decoy-gathering retriever

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

September in the hunting world means it’s time for our four-legged friends to take over. I have had breeds ranging from pointers to retrievers. There are so many great breeds out there, and I’m not here to tell you which breed is better or how to train them. That’s for the experts. This article is about how these dogs become such a huge part of our lives. Two of my favorite stories are about two different types of dogs.