Soon-to-be metro wildlife management area in Minnesota’s Washington County a ‘spectacular place’

When newcomers first set eyes on the sprawling 2,600-acre cattle ranch owned by Kelley Land and Cattle Co. in Washington County, Minn., they are invariably smitten by the property’s nearly unblemished natural amenities and beauty. “It’s truly a spectacular place,” said Bob McGillivray, land protection director for the Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit group. “The family has kept the property in incredibly good shape over the years. The good news for hunters, anglers, birders, wildlife watchers, and conservationists is that a large portion of the property, also known as Kelley Farms, will become a state wildlife management area, likely in fall of 2024.