Monday, September 11th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, September 11th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Soon-to-be metro wildlife management area in Minnesota’s Washington County a ‘spectacular place’

The Trust for Public Land expects to soon finalize the sale of the property in Washington County, Minn. Eventually, officials say, about 1,840 acres of the pristine land will be transferred to the Minnesota DNR for a state wildlife management area. (Photos courtesy of the Trust for Public Land)
When newcomers first set eyes on the sprawling 2,600-acre cattle ranch owned by Kelley Land and Cattle Co. in Washington County, Minn., they are invariably smitten by the property’s nearly unblemished natural amenities and beauty. “It’s truly a spectacular place,” said Bob McGillivray, land protection director for the Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit group. “The family has kept the property in incredibly good shape over the years. The good news for hunters, anglers, birders, wildlife watchers, and conservationists is that a large portion of the property, also known as Kelley Farms, will become a state wildlife management area, likely in fall of 2024.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?