Illinois’ archery deer opener: Some dos and don’ts for early season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After an 8½-month wait, bow season is almost back! All the food plot preparation, hours of shooting, treestand maintenance and trimming, as well as saving all that vacation time up for a magic week in November, are now coming to fruition. It is finally “go time.” So, after spending all the time, energy and money, how silly would it be to ruin your best spots early in the season? Unfortunately, that happens all too often.