The joy of squirrel hunting: a taste of tradition

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It only seems fitting that I would be writing about squirrels this morning. Out my window, I’ve been watching the merry band of the miscreant porch and yard gray squirrels that have been on an absolute tear this morning. One turned over the fountain nestled among the ferns on my deck, and another came tearing out of the cornfield, ear in tow like a deranged bandit making a run for it after a bank heist. And if the ringleader gobbles one more tomato, he may just find his way into the skillet sooner rather than later.