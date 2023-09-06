Commentary: Ducks Unlimited leads partnership in $3 billion conservation initiative

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A coalition of conservation organizations has launched a historic $3 billion international fund-raising campaign to protect and restore wetland habitats across North America, resulting in cleaner water for communities and wildlife. Ducks Unlimited, Inc., Ducks Unlimited Canada, Ducks Unlimited de México, and Wetlands America Trust have announced “Conservation For A Continent. Our Wetlands. Our Legacy.” The campaign, one of the largest ever launched in North America devoted to landscape conservation and the future of our outdoors heritage, will fund ambitious projects to build back nature in all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico.