Wisconsin’s Dan Harmon III left his mark on Trout Unlimited chapter

Dan Harmon III listens to a presentation at the 2022 Dan Harmon III Fly Fishing School on the Tomorrow River near Amherst, Wis. Harmon, who passed away in June, started the school almost 50 years ago as a way of introducing people to the sport. (Photo by Greg Seubert)
Dan Harmon III spent 50 of his 92 years involved in Trout Unlimited’s Central Wisconsin Chapter. The chapter dedicated a bench in his honor at Bird Creek Park in Wautoma Aug. 19. Harmon, who passed away in June in Oshkosh, was one of the first chapter members, which formed in the early 1970s and now has more than 400 members in Waushara, Winnebago, Green Lake, Marquette, and Fond du Lac counties. TU played a big role Harmon’s life.
