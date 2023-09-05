Wisconsin’s Dan Harmon III left his mark on Trout Unlimited chapter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Dan Harmon III spent 50 of his 92 years involved in Trout Unlimited’s Central Wisconsin Chapter. The chapter dedicated a bench in his honor at Bird Creek Park in Wautoma Aug. 19. Harmon, who passed away in June in Oshkosh, was one of the first chapter members, which formed in the early 1970s and now has more than 400 members in Waushara, Winnebago, Green Lake, Marquette, and Fond du Lac counties. TU played a big role Harmon’s life.