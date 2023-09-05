Iowa DNR streamlines administrative rules in response to EO10 order; public comments on the docket

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A reduction in word count and the number of pages for Iowa Department of Natural Resources-regulated procedures was recently completed as part of an update of administrative rules ordered in January by Gov. Kim Reynolds.