Iowa Bumble Bee Atlas delayed until spring 2024

Due to "unforeseen circumstances," the launch of Iowa's effort to bring a focus on protection and preservation of bumble bees in the state has been delayed until 2024. According to The Xerces Society, the Oregon-based group coordinating the effort, the official start of the Iowa program will take place in the spring of next year. The campaign, unofficially begun this summer, was launched as part of a regional approach to improve bumble bee numbers. Other states in the coalition include Nebraska, Missouri and Minnesota.