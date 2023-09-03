More water, cattail ‘burn’ on deck ahead of duck season at Theresa Marsh in Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Theresa Marsh will look a little different to waterfowl hunters this fall. The water level will be higher than the last four years and, if things go as planned, cattails in two areas will be burned before the regular duck season opens. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Biologist Steffen Peterson is the property manager for Theresa Marsh Wildlife Area that covers 5,990 acres in northwest Washington and southeast Dodge counties. He said water levels were drawn down the last four years in April to encourage the growth of vegetation favorable for waterfowl.