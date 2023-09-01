Friday, September 1st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, September 1st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin’s 2023 inland hook and line sturgeon season opens Sept. 2 on select waters

Fisheries technicians Evan Sniadajewski and Chelsea Barnaby with a 62.3-inch lake sturgeon caught gill netting on Blaisdell Lake in Sawyer County, Wis. (Wisconsin DNR photo)

Continued science-based management practices and habitat work have kept lake sturgeon populations strong across Wisconsin, making it possible for anglers to participate in another inland hook and line season. The 2023 season will only be open on certain waters and will run from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30. 

Anglers wishing to harvest a lake sturgeon must have their general 2023 fishing license and a valid hook and line lake sturgeon tag ($20 for residents and $50 for nonresidents). Licenses and tags may be purchased online through Go Wild or from one of our license vendors.  

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that only one fish may be harvested per season, and harvested fish must have a minimum length of 60 inches. If anglers wish to harvest a lake sturgeon, they must validate their tag immediately upon harvesting the sturgeon and before moving it. Anglers must also register the harvested sturgeon at a designated registration station before 6 p.m. on the day after the fish was harvested.  

Please note that a hook and line sturgeon tag is not required if an angler plans to release all sturgeon they catch. Anglers should continue to practice responsible catch and release techniques when releasing any fish they do not wish to keep. Find more information on the DNR’s responsible release webpage.   

Some sturgeon may have a tag near their dorsal fin. This tag contains information used to monitor the movement and growth of lake sturgeon and will help the DNR with future sturgeon management practices.

If anglers catch a tagged sturgeon, they should submit the following information to the county’s fisheries biologist:

  • Where the fish was caught
  • The date of catch
  • Tag number, color and material composition of the tag (i.e., metal or plastic)
  • Overall fish length

Find more information on the inland hook and line sturgeon season webpage.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?