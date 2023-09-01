Wisconsin’s 2023 inland hook and line sturgeon season opens Sept. 2 on select waters

Continued science-based management practices and habitat work have kept lake sturgeon populations strong across Wisconsin, making it possible for anglers to participate in another inland hook and line season. The 2023 season will only be open on certain waters and will run from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30.

Anglers wishing to harvest a lake sturgeon must have their general 2023 fishing license and a valid hook and line lake sturgeon tag ($20 for residents and $50 for nonresidents). Licenses and tags may be purchased online through Go Wild or from one of our license vendors.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that only one fish may be harvested per season, and harvested fish must have a minimum length of 60 inches. If anglers wish to harvest a lake sturgeon, they must validate their tag immediately upon harvesting the sturgeon and before moving it. Anglers must also register the harvested sturgeon at a designated registration station before 6 p.m. on the day after the fish was harvested.

Please note that a hook and line sturgeon tag is not required if an angler plans to release all sturgeon they catch. Anglers should continue to practice responsible catch and release techniques when releasing any fish they do not wish to keep. Find more information on the DNR’s responsible release webpage.

Some sturgeon may have a tag near their dorsal fin. This tag contains information used to monitor the movement and growth of lake sturgeon and will help the DNR with future sturgeon management practices.

If anglers catch a tagged sturgeon, they should submit the following information to the county’s fisheries biologist:

Where the fish was caught

The date of catch

Tag number, color and material composition of the tag (i.e., metal or plastic)

Overall fish length

Find more information on the inland hook and line sturgeon season webpage.