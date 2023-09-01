Lake Superior’s impressive hatch of ciscoes is already showing in its salmon catch

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Every action has a reaction. As reported previously in Outdoor News, the 2022 cisco year-class in Lake Superior was one for the ages. Biologists are now saying it may double the previous record set in 1984. And the lake’s predators are feasting on these fatty, oily baitfish, which now measure about 6 inches long. “That year-class of cisco – the 2022 year-class – that’s what all these salmon are chowing down on and that’s why we’re seeing Lake Michigan-esque salmon,” said Cory Goldsworthy, Lake Superior DNR fisheries supervisor in Duluth, Minn. Salmon – both kings and cohos – have grown larger than normal in Lake Superior this season. And the cold water has kept them around the Duluth area where they’re within reach of many charter-boat anglers.