Iowa’s statewide fishing report for Sept. 1, 2023

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 70’s. Water clarity is roughly 12 inches and water levels are 10 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over the rock piles and from boat in 2-6 feet of water. Anglers have also had success in the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up 7- to 8-inch bluegill near rock piles and isolated timber near shore. Try floating a bobber with live bait or a jig tipped with a minnow or plastic. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait near shallow rock piles and outcroppings. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing offshore near rock piles and dredge cuts.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in deeper habitat. Look for suspended fish near isolated brush and rock piles in 5-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around open patches of vegetation along shore in 3-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait in 6-10 feet of water or isolated vegetation and structure along the edge of the channel. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow/plastic or crankbaits near isolated rock and brush piles in deeper water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch near isolated vegetation and shallow brush piles.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 2 feet below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats at ramps. Channel Catfish – Fair: This lake has a good population of catchable-sized fish. Use cut bait or dip baits near shore and around rocky structure.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the mid 70’s. All walleye between 19- and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; and no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 3-6 pound catfish. Try cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom near shore. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing dredge cuts with crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are 5- to 7-inches. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Fish are around 7-inches. Try a piece of crawler under a bobber near edges of vegetation or structure in 2-4 feet of water.

Water temperatures are in the mid 70’s in most area lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Drift or slow troll small jigs to target suspended crappie. Move around to find fish.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-70s. The lake level is 7 inches below crest. Water clarity is 2 feet. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17- and 22-inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching a few crappie targeting other species while using live bait and small jigs. Walleye – Slow: Use crankbaits in 8-10 feet of water. A few fish are being caught on live bait around docks and near vegetation. Yellow Bass – Fair: Try a small jig tipped or live bait. Drift areas with 6-12 feet of depth to find schools.

Rice Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use surface lures or weedless jigs.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill -Slow: Largemouth Bass – Good: Use top water baits.

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.21 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is in the upper 70s. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved deeper; but anglers find success fishing from docks or shore. Use a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over weeds. It has worked well lately.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Black Bullhead – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over or off weed lines.

Spirit Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. You may have to move out deeper to find edges of weed lines. Water levels are 6 inches below crest. Black Bullhead – Good: Anglers success when fishing the north grade. Black Crappie – Fair: Many nice-sized fish seen lately. Bluegill – Good: Fishing still good from docks using a small hook and a small piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Angler success with slip bobbers off points and pulling spinners over vegetation. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperatures: mid-70s. Bass topwater bite has been good. Water levels are 2 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Anglers have found the most success fishing off rock points and the edges of weed lines. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are very low. Use caution at boat ramps. Water temperatures are in the 80s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in brush piles or around woody structure. Use a minnow under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken liver, dead chub or stink baits on bottom in slow water. Smallmouth Bass – No report: Use a jig with natural colored twister tail or nightcrawler in brush piles. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail.

Decorah District Streams

A few streams get too warm to stock rainbow trout during summer heat. This is an annual occurrence; plenty of fish remain in streams. Stocking other streams continues as scheduled. Brook Trout – Slow: Excellent hatches of gnats, midges, and mosquitoes occurring. Brown Trout – Slow: Terrestrial insects abound. Use flies imitating crickets, grasshoppers, ants and beetles. Rainbow Trout – Good: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is fair. Best bite is early morning or later in the day. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a spinner or crankbait pulled slowly behind a small watercraft. Crappie are suspended throughout lake. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegills in vegetation. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber along weed edges. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worm, stink bait, or a dead chub near stumps or other woody habitat to catch nice-sized catfish. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try a topwater or weedless lure along weed edges.

Lake Meyer

Water clarity is poor due to brown algae bloom. Water levels are down 6-8 inches. Best bite is early morning or evening. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are suspended. Try trolling around the lake with a spinner or jig tipped with a light colored plastic tail. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill off shore near or in vegetation. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait or a dead chub fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try a topwater lure along the weed edges.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are low. Clarity fair due to brown algae bloom. Paddlers may have to walk through more riffles than float. Canoes are not recommended with the low water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or back eddies. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

River level is low with water temperatures in the 80’s. Clarity poor due to brown algae bloom. Be prepared to walk through riffles due to low water levels. Canoes are not recommended with the low water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or eddies. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are low. Be prepared to walk through riffles. Water temperatures are in the 80s, but will rise with hot temperatures. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish in deeper pools and around woody structure. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a crawler or crawdad in the deeper pools or around rock ledges. A bright colored crankbait also works. Walleye – Slow: Try fishing the eddies and deeper pools.

Volga Lake

Lake temperatures are in the 80s. Water clarity is about 12 inches. Best bite is early morning or later afternoon into the evening. Black Crappie – Slow: Slowly troll or paddle deeper water; use a spinner bait. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber around rocky shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Trophy catfish are plentiful in this lake. Use stink bait, dead chubs, or worms near stumps or other structure. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Find bass around fish attracting structures.

Area interior rivers and streams are low. Clarity is good to excellent on most area rivers and streams. Expecting weekend temperatures to soar near 100 during daytime to upper 60s overnight. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Brinker Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Target brush piles in that 6-8 of water using a slip bobber sinker and hook tipped with a minnow.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are having success with bluegill, black crappie, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. Black Crappie – Good: Find structure using electronics and jig colored tube jigs at various depths to locate fish; the south corner of the damn has been really good for crappie. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig with a piece of crawler under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish. Channel Catfish – Good: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass on most everything thrown at them; try spinners, crankbaits, and topwater baits.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use crawlers. stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye – No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try crawlers, stink baits and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye – No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leach or cast crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Channel Catfish – No Report: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye – No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

Interior river levels remain low. Anglers have not been out fishing due to the recent heat wave. There have been no reports on the lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area. Trout streams are low and clear across northeast Iowa; consider fishing during low light conditions and approach streams carefully to avoid disturbing wild fish. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Lansing Village Creek ramp is extremely shallow. Large boat launching not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading; use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill- Fair: Bluegill have moved into sloughs and main channel areas; larger sizes are being caught. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 612.5 feet at Lynxville. Water temperature is 76 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Use caution at Sny Magill due to low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. There are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Fair: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegill have moved into sloughs and main channel areas; larger sizes are being caught. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Shorthead Redhorse – Good: Redhorse are fun to catch from shore. Drop a weighted crawler into the current breaks and around submerged trees. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is extremely low at 4 feet at Guttenberg and temperature is 81 degrees. Use of the Guttenberg city ramps is not recommended; they are extremely shallow. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Construction of ramp extensions is expected to begin in the next month. Expect temporary delays and closures. Black Crappie – Fair: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill have moved into sloughs and main channel areas; larger sizes are being caught. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Shorthead Redhorse – Fair: Redhorse are biting; they are fun to catch from shore. Drop a weighted crawler into the current breaks. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Try a 3-way rig on the wing dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Upper Mississippi River water levels have fallen to extremely low levels. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Boaters should use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Use caution and go slow when loading and unloading as ramps are very shallow. Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Water clarity is improved. Many species are moving into the current. Low water has fish concentrated, making for good fishing.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is stable at 4.3 feet at Lock and Dam 11 at Dubuque and 7.0 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 76 degrees; water clarity is good. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Bluegill – Good: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off the wing-dams. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or above tree falls. Move often if you are not getting fish. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use trot lines baited with live green sunfish or carp. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass are on the feed. Try plastic baits along shoreline weed beds during low water. Hit shady spots when the sun is bright. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing near cooler tributary streams in the evenings. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of smallmouth have moved on to the wing-dams. Walleye- Good: Most anglers are pulling or throwing crankbaits at higher speeds to start the bite. Catch has been up and down like walleye angling tends to be. White Bass – Good: Try minnows or small spinners in tailwater areas to catch abundant white bass. They have been seen blowing up minnows in tailwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: An occasional yellow perch has been reported; surveys show that their populations are very strong in the river.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at Lock and Dam 13 at Bellevue is stable at near 3.3 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 80 degrees. The Iowa DNR ramp is back open; maintenance is complete. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Black Crappie – Good: Some nice crappies are being caught out of the sluggish deeper side channels. Usually anglers are targeting wood piles in the river using small minnows. Bluegill – Excellent: Use worms along rock lines to catch abundant bluegills in major side channels and main channel border. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stick bait or worms along rock piles. In the lower parts of the pool, try to concentrate in the stump fields or along the weed lines. Bigger cats may bite on cut bait; move often if they are not biting. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead anglers have switched to trot lines baited with green sunfish or carp. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try plastics along vegetation lines. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy spinners near the confluence of cooler tributary streams. Best bite is in the evening hours. Rainbow Trout – No Report: The kids fishing pond is unfishable as the vegetation has taken hold. The pond will be restocked this fall with trout when vegetation clears. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast inline spinners just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding on minnows. Many smallmouth are also on the wing-dams, especially in this low water. Walleye – Fair: Some walleyes are being picked up on wing-dams; catch has been sporadic. White Bass – Good: White bass are biting in the tailwater areas and can be seen feeding on minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is stable at near 4 feet, 9 feet at Camanche, and 4.0 feet at LeClaire. Levels are predicted to be stable all week. Water temperature is 77 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Black Crappie – Starting to hear anglers targeting crappies in side channels near fallen trees. Bluegill- Excellent: Use worms rigs and a simple bobber along rock lines. Channel Catfish- Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or along rock lines. The bite has slowed a bit; keep moving if you are not catching fish. Lots of anglers use stink bait; expect bites within 20 minutes or move to other spots. Catfish can be extremely clumped up; you can catch many when you find them. Recent bump in water levels should trigger a better bite for channel cats. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Need areas with moderate current flow; many areas around boat ramps can be good places to target drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try soft plastics along vegetation lines and brush piles. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy spinners near cooler tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks; exposed wing-dam rock can be very good. Walleye – Fair: Lots of trolling being done in side channel areas using crankbaits. White Bass – Good: Try small spinners or jigs in the tailwater to catch abundant white bass and occasional hybrid white bass.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is stable at near 3.2 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 78 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait around log jams or rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig to catch abundant drum. Keep your fish on ice after catching; they make excellent table fare. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try throwing spinners along the rock lines in Pool 15. Lots of rock is available; need somewhat strong current to hold smallmouth bass. White Bass – Fair: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas to catch feeding white bass and hybrids.

River levels are extremely low. When boating, use caution to avoid backing trailers off the back of ramps. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats off trailer. Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. Good fishing is occurring throughout the district; it’s a perfect time to get on the water. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 3.3 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. Bluegill – No report: Bluegill fishing has slowed with low water conditions. Fish near brush piles in flowing side channels. Channel Catfish – No report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channe and above wingdams. Use dip baits, shad guts, or nightcrawlers. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for around snags along main channel and side channels. Walleye – No report: With low water, fish will most likely be on outer tips of wingdams.Try fishing three-way rigs with crawlers or casting crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 2.47 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been rising the past few days. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 5.56 feet at Muscatine; flood stage is 16 feet. Bluegill – No report: With low water, look around brush piles in flowing side channels. Also try wingdams during low water conditions. Channel Catfish – No report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along side channels and the main channel. Use dip baits, cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes around current breaks. Cast jigs with plastics or crankbaits. Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Try fishing the wing-dams with three-way rigs and crawlers or casting crankbaits. With the low water conditions, fish the outer end of the wing-dams. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass around current breaks or down by GPC. Cast jigs and plastics or crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 2.48 feet at Lock and Dam 17 in New Boston. Flood stage is 15 feet. Construction is being done on the Toolsboro road the next couple weeks that may cause road closure. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegill fishing has been slow with the low water conditions. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles at the Huron Island complex. Channel Catfish – No report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags in side channels and along the main channel. Use dip baits, cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Look for channel catfish on shorelines with rip-rap and current. Try floating leeches or nightcrawlers under a bobber along the rocks. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look around snags along main channel and side channels. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. With the low water conditions, look for walleyes on the outer ends of the wing-dams.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington is 0.51 feet. We have not received much for fishing reports for this pool this week. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use dip baits, cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Look for channel catfish around rip-rap shorelines with current. Try floating leeches or nightcrawlers under a bobber along the rocks.

Main channel water temperature is around 82 degrees. Water clarity has been fair. River conditions are low; use caution when boating. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The water temperature is in the upper-70s. Water clarity is about 3 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Try vertically jigging down about 6 feet along the edges of the standing trees in the lower end of the lake. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill in the trees down 5 or 6 feet from the surface; use worm and bobber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for bass down at about 6 feet, no deeper. Flip soft plastics and jigs back into the flooded timber at 4-6 feet down to find them.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the upper 70s with cooler nights. Best bite is early morning. Bluegill – Fair: More active with cooler nights. Try vertically jigging around the trees to a depth of about 6-7 feet. Drift quietly from spot to spot; use a 1/64 oz jig tipped with a waxworm. Try the bays on the south side where there is more shade on the water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try along the top of the mounds at the upper end of the lake where the tops of them are 6-8 feet deep. Largemouth Bass- Fair: Bass are suspended down about 6-7 feet out in the trees. Try soft plastic or weedless jigs early in the morning.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 76 degrees. Bluegill – Slow: Best bite is early morning. Find bluegill in 6-7 feet of water. The green water color is starting to thin with cooler nights. The cooler weather has brought out more anglers as well as improving the bluegill bite. They still seem to be out in the deeper water. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing has picked up some. Nightcrawlers are working best although don’t leave the dip bait at home. Fish in 6-7 foot of water off dock ends and in rock piles in front of the sidewalk. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cooler water temperatures are making bass a more active. Most anglers are fishing in the evening.

Lost Grove Lake

Water clarity is 7-8 feet. Water temperature is in the mid-70s. Almost all of the aquatic vegetations is gone; the last Eurasian watermilfoil treatments are complete. The thermocline starts at 7 feet and bottoms out at 14 feet; find most fish at 10-14 feet. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are out along the edge of the flooded timber in 10 to 12 feet of water. Try vertical jigging or slow trolling until you find them. Bluegill- Fair: With cooler weather, some bluegills haven moved shallower, but with weekend heat may move to 10-12 feet depths. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most boats are slow trolling crankbaits in about 10-12 feet of water. The lack of weedbeds has pushed them out to deeper habitat.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

More sand/gravel bars are starting to show up above water as the Skunk has dropped another 6-10 inches this week. Channel Catfish – Good: Try fishing the deeper water around the established log jams. Stink baits work well; don’t forget the nightcrawlers.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Try trolling cut bait in the channel. Reports that bluegills or green sunfish have been better than shad due to the abundance of shad in the lake.

Kent Park Lake

There is quite a bit of vegetation in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing on top of or along the weeds; most fish are 12- to 15-inches.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is in effect, as well as the 5 mph speed limit. Channel Catfish- Fair: Use cut bait or livers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the rock/wood or topwaters in the morning or night. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or crawler harness in 7-15 feet of water.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try livers or stink bait. Walleye – Slow: Use jigs or live bait along rock in 8-15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity at sunrise/sunset or try crankbaits for suspended fish.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver along shoreline areas with rock. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or liver in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use jigs along structure and near shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs around submerged structure. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs fished in small pockets in the vegetation and along its outer edges. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties. Try topwater lures early and late in the day.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in deeper water to catch suspended crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use liver or nightcrawlers in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.67 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Try trolling small crankbaits to catch suspended crappie. Some crappies are still around docks; use jig and minnow combinations in those areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or nightcrawlers in areas with windblown shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling shad mimicking crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Target areas with rock piles or depth variations. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Park visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill – Fair: Target submerged habitat using small jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs around the rock jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Try jigging or trolling with nightcrawlers. Concentrate on the upper half of the lake in 12 feet of water or less around road beds, points, and humps during the day and shallower in the evenings.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows in 3 to 6 feet of water.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching catfish throughout the lake, particularly around structure (rocks, submerged trees, etc.) White Bass – Fair: Try trolling shad imitating crankbaits and spoons.

Saylorville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Drift or slowly troll cut baits in the upper portion of the reservoir around and just above the mile long bridge. White Bass – Fair: Try trolling shad imitating crankbaits and spoons. The area from the Sandpiper Boat Ramp to the marina bay is a good starting point.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

The water clarity has improved. Black Crappie – Fair: Slow troll open water areas keeping your bait above 10 feet to catch 9-inch black crappies. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill – Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. The campground arm has been the best. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is 2 feet low. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try Sonny’s dip bait or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye – Slow: Cast or troll crankbaits near the sides of dredge cuts to find actively feeding walleye. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Walleye anglers are picking up an occasional wiper on crankbaits.

Meadow Lake

The DNR is drawing Meadow down 3 feet to improve the size quality of bluegill. The boat ramp is usable. Black Crappie – No Report: Find 9-inch black crappie around cedar tree piles. Bluegill – No report: Use nightcrawlers under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – No report

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is poor. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappie around deep tree piles; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching bluegill around the underwater reefs with nightcrawlers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.

Viking Lake

Water clarity is poor. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies around deep tree piles. Fish will average 9-inches. There is a large year class of 6-inch black crappie in the lake. Bluegill – Slow: Try slow trolling or casting crawlers under a bobber around deep tree piles. Fish will average 8-inches. Channel Catfish – No Report: Viking has a good population of 19- to 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass- Fair: Cast the shoreline just outside the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Anglers are catching numbers of bass in shallow tree piles.

Willow Lake

Willow lake has very good water clarity. Panfishing has been good this year. Black Crappie – No Report: Look for black crappie in deep tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Three Mile Lake

Docks are in at main ramp. Bluegill – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the fish mounds or along the roadbed to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main boat ramp. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try jigs fished along rock piles to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Water temperature is in the upper 70s to low 80s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.