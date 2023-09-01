Host Dan Ladd caught up with B.A.S.S. Conservation Director Gene Gillland at the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament held recently in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Dan and Gene discuss the economics of bass fishing tournaments, New York’s top bass fisheries as well as conservation concerning protecting bass at tournaments and during spawning periods.
Episode 28 — B.A.S.S. Conservation Director Gene Gillland
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
User-pay funding no longer a sustainable revenue source for conservation
In private business, milking the revenue streams of successful products to support new ones that generate no income is a
What the ideal morning setup looks like during the early archery season
Anyone who consumes plenty of whitetail media has surely heard mixed opinions on hunting mornings during the early archery season.
Firearms industry braces for changes in New York as State Police take over background checks
As the New York State Police prepare to take on the roll of performing background checks for both firearms and