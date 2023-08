From Sept. 2-6, Minnesota waterfowlers can take part in an early teal hunting season.

This year’s hunt will conclude a three-year experiment required by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before waterfowl managers determine whether or not the hunt continues in future years. Outdoor News asked hunters if they have hunted this early teal season and if they think the hunt should continue into the future.

Watch the video below to hear their responses.